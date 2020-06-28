2 dead after shooting at California distribution center

California News

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — Authorities say a man drove into a Northern California distribution center and started shooting at people, killing an employee and wounding four others before he was killed by police. The shooting by a 31-year-old man with a semi-automatic rifle started about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart distribution center south of Red Bluff. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the shooter circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the building and opening fire. KHSL-TV reported that Red Bluff police officers shot the suspect, who officials say had a history at the workplace. The shooter has not been identified.