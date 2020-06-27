Low-income California zip codes see spike in virus cases

California News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Data show hundreds of new infections in densely populated neighborhoods that are more likely home to low-income residents in one California county. Orange County health officials say residents living certain parts of Anaheim and Santa Ana are more likely to live in multi-generational or multi-family households and many of them hold jobs in stores and restaurants. Cases and hospitalizations in the county have grown significantly in the last couple weeks, reflecting a statewide trend that prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom this week to sound renewed alarm bells. He urged Imperial County to reimpose a stay-at-home order to deal with a high rate of positive cases and hospitalizations.