Virginia judge dismisses Twitter from lawsuit filed by Nunes

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A circuit judge in Virginia has dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall on Wednesday ruled Twitter is not liable for allegedly slanderous tweets about Nunes that were posted anonymously. Marshall cited a federal law that provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users. A Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts are still defendants in the case.