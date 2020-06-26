USC dean resigns after acknowledging student relationship

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The dean of dramatic arts at the University of Southern California has resigned after admitting he had a relationship with a student. Dean David Bridel sent a letter to faculty Thursday acknowledging he dated an undergrad in 2009. Bridel apologized and said the relationship showed a failure in judgment. The resignation came a day after another woman described the relationship at a meeting of faculty, students and alumni of the masters acting program. USC has been rocked in recent years by several scandals involving the medical school dean, a longtime campus gynecologist and, recently, an admissions bribery scheme.