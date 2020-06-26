Scottsdale bars close, 1 charged with safety rule violation

Arizona News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Some bars and nightclubs in suburban Phoenix have temporarily closed and one was charged after receiving a notice ordering them to comply with social distancing and facial covering requirements as Arizona reports increasing confirmed coronavirus cases. Riot Hospitality Group spokeswoman Lissa Druss says Scottsdale establishments El Hefe, Riot House and Whiskey Row will be closed starting on Thursday. It is unclear when they will reopen. The announcement came after Riot House was charged with failing to comply with safety guidelines. Riot House was one of eight bars and restaurants receiving notices from state liquor licensing officials.