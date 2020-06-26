Police officer charged with false report on traffic stop

California News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer has been charged with filing a false report and lying in court about a traffic stop. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said 28-year-old Anaheim police Officer Dillon Adam Avila was charged with two felony counts. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Prosecutors say Avila and his partner stopped a driver in April 2018 and searched his vehicle even though the driver didn’t consent. Drugs were found and the driver was charged but authorities say body-worn camera footage later showed the driver didn’t agree to the search. Avila declined to immediately comment or provide the name of an attorney.