Park officials: Grand Canyon death apparently heat related

Arizona News

Authorities say the death of a California woman while hiking on a Grand Canyon National Park trail apparently was heat related. Park officials say 49-year-old Catherine Houe of Daly City was hiking into the canyon late Wednesday afternoon to spend the night at Phantom Ranch when she reportedly became dizzy, disoriented and stopped breathing. Park officials said in a statement that the incident occurred on the South Kaibab Trail and that the high temperature at Phantom Ranch on Wednesday was 114 degrees. Officials said an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.