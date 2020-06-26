Official resigns after Confederate flag social media post

California News

MADERA, Calif. (AP) — The president of the Madera County school board resigned after a post on her social media account displayed a Confederate flag and the phrase “I am proud to be white” drew calls for her to step down. The Fresno Bee reports Sara Wilkins released a statement Thursday announcing her resignation. She has been a member of the board for 31 years. The social media post included a Confederate flag image and a statement saying she was proud to be white. An online petition calling for her resignation had more than 1,600 signatures as of Friday.