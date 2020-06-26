True Hollywood story for Mets’ top draft pick, son of actors

State & Regional News

NEW YORK (AP) — Call it a true Hollywood story for first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong. And no act at all, in fact. The son of two thespians is way beyond a little big league now. Crow-Armstrong and the New York Mets agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with a $3,359,000 signing bonus for the 18-year-old center fielder from Harvard-Westlake High School in the Los Angeles area — where both his parents are accomplished screen actors. His mother, Ashley Crow, even played a significant role in a well-known baseball movie, portraying young Billy Heywood’s mom in the 1994 film “Little Big League.”