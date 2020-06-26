Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Los Angeles police

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a man was arrested for allegedly shooting at officers. The officers were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday when they saw possible suspects and ran after them. A police statement says at least one of the suspects shot at the officers, who were not hit and did not return fire. The department says several suspects were detained and an AR-15-type rifle was found. The department says a 25-year-old man was booked for investigation of attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.