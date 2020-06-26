Lawsuit: Kern County court denied moms entry to proceedings

California News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit says Kern County Superior Court is unlawfully denying the public’s access to court proceedings despite resuming jury trials as the county began reopening for business. The American Civil Liberties Union and the First Amendment Coalition filed the federal lawsuit Friday on behalf of four women who say they were turned away when they tried to attend their son’s court hearings. The court’s website said the public can ask a judicial officer for permission to attend proceedings as long as they wear face coverings and keep a safe distance from others. But the plaintiffs said they were still denied entry to court.