Governor asks California county to reimpose stay-at-home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants a Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state. Imperial County, with a population of 175,000 people on the state’s border with Mexico, has been the slowest in the state to reopen. Its positivity rate has averaged 23% in the last week, compared with 5.7 % percent statewide. The Imperial Valley provides many of the vegetables in U.S. supermarkets during winter. The governor said Friday that San Francisco is also pausing plans to reopen businesses that were expected to open Monday, such as hair salons, museums and outdoor bars.