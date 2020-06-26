Daytime Emmys go virtual in age of coronavirus pandemic

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The stars and shows that offer up afternoon entertainment through good times and bad are gathering remotely to hand out trophies in the evening at the Daytime Emmys. The women of “The Talk” will preside over the two-hour show airing on CBS. The 47th annual awards are back on a broadcast network for the first time since 2011. ABC’s “General Hospital” heads into the show with a leading 23 nominations, including best daytime drama. NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” snagged 22 bids. Other top nominees are the CBS dramas “The Young and the Restless” with 21 and “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 13.