California News

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks will be without Kristi Toliver and Chiney Ogwumike for the upcoming WNBA season as both have decided to sit out to focus on their health. The WNBA is set to begin play next month in Florida at the IMG Academy. The league had given its players a deadline of Friday to decide whether they wanted to play or not this season. Players are going to report to Florida in early July to start training camp.