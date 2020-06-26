California voters could expand vote to some 17-year-olds

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide whether 17-year-olds should be allowed to vote in primaries or special elections if they will turn 18 by the date of the general election. The California Assembly approved a proposed Constitutional amendment on Friday by a vote of 54-8. But voters must still approve the amendment before it can become law. At least 17 states and the District of Columbia already allow 17-year-olds to vote in special elections if they will turn 18 by the date of the general election. Bill author state Assemblyman Kevin Mullin says the change will amplify the voices of young voters.