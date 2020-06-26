California governor steps up urgency of virus messaging

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pleading with people to take the coronavirus seriously and practice common sense as caseloads and hospitalizations rise across the state. Newsom held four news conferences this week, more than he’s held in a week since mid-May. But it wasn’t until Friday that his messaging became urgent, when he announced the state had asked one Southern California county to reimpose a stay-at-home order and suggested other counties may need to roll back reopenings. Newsom’s policy-wonk style is often on display in his news conferences as he focuses on data and statistics to drive home his message.