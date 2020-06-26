California death row inmate dies; will be tested for virus

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say a death row inmate died of unknown causes in his cell at San Quentin State Prison, where at least 500 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Corrections officials said Friday that 71-year-old Richard E. Stitely was found unresponsive Wednesday evening and it’s not known if he was infected with the coronavirus. San Quentin spokesman Lt. Samuel Robinson said in a statement the cause of death and whether he had COVID-19 will be determined by the Marin County coroner.