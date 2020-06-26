California courts holding jury trials after pandemic delays

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say California courts have started to hold jury trials and summon residents for jury service after a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Judicial Council of California said Friday most counties across the state have either resumed jury trials or plan to start up again in the coming weeks. To do so, they have put in place safety measures that include staggering juror reporting times and adding extra cleaning in court buildings. The council says Merced, Placer, and Tulare superior courts are asking prospective jurors to report to local gymnasiums, auditoriums, or other large outdoor spaces.