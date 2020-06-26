California lawmakers finish work closing $54B deficit

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature finished work on a spending plan that closes an historic $54.3 deficit. The plan the state Assembly will vote on Friday would temporarily raise taxes on businesses while cutting funding to courts, colleges and state worker salaries. The budget avoids painful permanent cuts to public schools and health care programs. But Republicans warned the budget only delays painful cuts by borrowing and delaying expenses. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the budget was a responsible one under historically difficult circumstances. California has lost billions of dollars in revenue because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.