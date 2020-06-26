8 more suspects arrested in Scottsdale mall destruction

Arizona News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say they’ve arrested eight more people connected to the destruction and burglary of several stores at a high-end mall in the city’s downtown last month. Police arrested 27-year-old Brittany Mantz, 20-year-old Alex Benjamin Grangroth, 19-year-old Devion Gardner-Jones, 21-year-old Joshua Michael Bosch and 23-year-old Shavanta Dominique Winfree. Three minors were also arrested but their identities were not released. The incident on May 30 started off as a peaceful protest but ended with some people smashing windows, destroying stores and stealing merchandise from Scottsdale Fashion Square. The suspects face varying charges of trafficking stolen property, rioting, burglary and unlawful assembly. Scottsdale police say they’ve arrested 44 people total.