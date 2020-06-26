49ers sign first-round picks Kinlaw, Aiyuk to 4-year deals

California News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals. The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection. The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.