Virus testing, tracking still plagued by reporting delays

California News

ATLANTA (AP) — Having access to quick coronavirus test results will play an important role in resuming sporting events, keeping factories and businesses open, and returning to school in the fall. But an Associated Press survey of selected states found it’s still taking days in some cases for results to come back, despite an increase in the availability of testing across the U.S. Public health experts say testing delays present a major hurdle to reducing infections. Although labs track their own turnaround times, detailed information about how long it takes for results to be reported across the country is not readily accessible.