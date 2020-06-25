Southern California’s 909 to get overlay of new area code

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Utilities regulators say Southern California residents and businesses in the 909 area code need to prepare for the overlay of an 840 area code. The overlay is intended to ensure enough telephone numbers in southwestern San Bernardino County, eastern Los Angeles County and small portions of Orange and Riverside counties. Customers will have to dial 1 plus the three-digit area code for all calls from numbers with 909 and 840 area codes. Customers with a 909 number can begin using the new procedure on July 25 and it becomes mandatory on Jan. 23. Three-digit dialing for numbers such as 911 will be unaffected.