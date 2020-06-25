Sheriff cadet dies after collapsing during training

California News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office cadet was rushed to a hospital where he died after collapsing during “defensive tactics training.” Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says the the cadet collapsed Tuesday within minutes of finishing an exercise at a sheriff’s facility in Morgan Hill, and died later that day at a hospital in San Jose. The cadet’s name or a cause of death have not been released.