Red Wings have shot to win NHL lottery to draft Lafreniere

The once-proud Detroit Red Wings hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot to select Canadian Alexis Lafreniere. Detroit desperately needs a boost after easily being the worst team in the league during the pandemic-shortened season that was put on ice in March. Lafreniere, an 18-year-old winger, is the consensus top prospect available and appears to be talented enough to potentially help next season and for years to come. The Red Wings and the rest the league will find out Friday night which team will be fortunate enough to have an opportunity to take him.