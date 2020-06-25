New HBO series looks at lives disrupted by a serial killer

California News

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s said that timing is everything when it comes to documentary filmmaking. If so, director Liz Garbus has been blessed with plenty of it in her latest project. Two years ago, her team started filming their series on the hunt for the still-unknown Golden State Killer, whose trail had been cold for more than 30 years. The very next day, a suspect was arrested. Garbus kept filming and the result is “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” a documentary series debuting Sunday on HBO. In a twist that seems almost too well scripted, the day after the first episode airs, the suspect is expected to plead guilty.