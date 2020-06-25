Navajo Nation reports 68 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths

Arizona News

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 69 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation with 11 more known deaths. That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases on the reservation to 7,157 with the death toll at 347 as of Wednesday night. Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,802 people have recovered from COVID-19 with one hospital report still pending. Tribal health officials say 51,144 people have been tested so far. The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah. or most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.