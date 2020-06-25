Mickelson added to field in a US Open without qualifying

California News

Phil Mickelson says he wasn’t interested in a special exemption into the U.S. Open. Now he doesn’t need one. The USGA announced its exemption categories for a U.S. Open that won’t have open qualifying for the first time in nearly a century. That includes taking the top 70 in the world ranking from March 15, the last one before the ranking was frozen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Open usually takes the top 60. Mickelson was at No. 61 in March. The USGA tried to create categories that would reflect a typical U.S. Open field. The U.S. Open is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot, which is just north of New York City.