California News

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with a $3,359,000 signing bonus, the slot value for the 19th overall pick in the amateur draft. The 18-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California hit .514 in 10 games for Harvard-Westlake with one strikeout in 42 at-bats before his senior season was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.