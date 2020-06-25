Man arrested in connection with several Sierra Vista fires

Arizona News

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A Sierra Vista man has been arrested in connection with several arson cases and reckless burning incidents over the past four months. City police announced Thursday that 26-year-old Colin Cromer is being held on suspicion of three counts of arson and two counts of reckless burning. They say Cromer was linked to a March 30 fire that started in a field behind a motel. They say a May 25 fire burned part of a building and another blaze the following day near a supermarket burned some vegetation. A fourth fire occurred May 27 in a wash and a pile of clothes was set on fire in a wash on June 12. Police say several other recent fires in the Sierra Vista area remain under investigation.