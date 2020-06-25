Los Angeles County budget revision sees $935 million hole

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A revised Los Angeles County budget would make cuts in every department to address a projected $935.3 million gap due mostly to sharp revenue declines and expenditures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The $34.9 billion budget released Thursday by the county CEO will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Monday. A total of 3,251 positions would be eliminated, including 2,596 that are vacant and 655 potential layoffs. Public safety departments, including the Sheriff’s Department, would be the most heavily affected because they represent the largest share of the portion of the budget funded with sales tax and other locally generated revenue.