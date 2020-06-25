Judge: McDonald’s store to remain closed after outbreak

State & Regional News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ordered a McDonald’s in Oakland to stay closed until the court decides whether to order the owner to improve his health and safety practices amid the coronavirus. The East Bay Times reports workers sued the owner last week over an outbreak that they say affected 35 people, including one employee’s 10-month-old child. The restaurant has been closed since May 26, when workers went on strike. The owners of that McDonald’s franchise could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.