Farm workers strike after report that dozens have virus

California News

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A group of about 50 farm workers at a California pistachio farm have gone on strike, demanding free face coverings, gloves and information from the farm’s owner. A United Farm Workers official said workers began picketing Thursday outside Primex Farms in the central California city of Wasco after they said they heard from a media report that dozens of their coworkers tested positive for the coronavirus. The workers’ demands also include better sanitation measures and more information from the farm. It grows pistachio nuts, other nuts and dried fruits. Primex said it was preparing a statement.