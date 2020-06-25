Contempt case alleging Alaska quarantine break dismissed

California News

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has dismissed a contempt complaint against an Alaska man accused of violating a judge’s order and breaking quarantine following his early release from a California prison amid the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office sought the dismissal. Prosecutors cited testimony from an attorney who worked with Duane Byron Fields on Fields’ request for release. That attorney, Daniel Poulson, said he did not believe a copy of the order Fields was accused of breaking was mailed to him. It was issued two days before Fields’ release. Fields’ attorney says prosecutors are trying to shift blame when they had a poor case.