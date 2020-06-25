California Assembly to cast final vote on state budget

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly is set to approve a state spending plan that closes an estimated $54.3 billion deficit. The $202.1 billion budget includes cuts to the court system, public colleges and universities and state employee salaries. The state Senate approved the budget on Thursday. That vote came hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a “budget emergency” for the first time. The move let the Legislature take nearly $8 billion from the state’s reserves to avoid even deeper spending cuts. Some of the cuts in the budget would be restored if the federal government sends the state more aid by Oct. 15.