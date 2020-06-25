Bubble-free life means MLB players, coaches must be careful

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Baseball’s bubble-free environment is an anomaly as the sports world tries to come back amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of bringing groups of teams to Disney World or concentrating on a few hub cities, Major League Baseball has its 30 teams spread all over the U.S. and potentially Canada. Staying healthy will be paramount. That means the usual carefree life of a ballplayer will have to change over the next several months. MLB teams say they’ll have constant conversations with players, coaches and team personnel about avoiding high-risk behavior that could endanger people’s health and the season.