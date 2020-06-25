Arizona starts talks on addressing dwindling Colorado River

Arizona News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona is getting a jump start on what will be a yearslong process to address a dwindling but key water source in the U.S. West. Several states rely on the Colorado River for drinking water and growing crops. But climate change, drought and demand have taken a toll on the river that no longer can deliver what was promised in the 1920s. The states have been operating under a set of guidelines approved in 2007. Those guidelines and an overlapping drought contingency plan will expire in 2026. Arizona water officials gathered Thursday to start talking about what comes next.