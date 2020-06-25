Arizona COVID-19 cases rise by over 3K for 4th day in week

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reported 3,056 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the fourth day in a week in which the state had daily increases of over 3,000 cases. The Department of Health Services said the additional cases raised the statewide total to 63,030 with 1,490 deaths, including 27 reported Thursday. The department reported that a record 2,453 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 611 in intensive care beds and a record 415 on ventilators.Arizona has become a national hotspot for the coronavirus since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home restrictions in May.Health officials have attributed Arizona’s rising number of cases to both increased testing and community spread of the disease.