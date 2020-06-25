1 killed, 1 wounded in Southern California cemetery shooting

California News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting inside a Southern California cemetery. Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna tells The Orange county Register that a group of people were at the cemetery Wednesday evening when shots were fired. A man in his 20s or 30s was pronounced dead by paramedics. The other person was hospitalized with wounds that were not considered life-threatening. Several people were detained but there were no immediate arrests.