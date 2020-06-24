Veteran, ex-cop killed in California police shooting

California News

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Diego man fatally shot during a gun battle with police in California was a former U.S. Marine and ex-police officer. Dramatic video released Tuesday shows Lloyd Nelson Jr. firing his gun May 8 at police after his car crashed head-on into a police vehicle during a pursuit in Pasadena. A police spokesman said Wednesday that Nelson was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1996 and previously worked for the Los Angeles County Office of Public Safety until it was absorbed into the sheriff’s department in 2010. One officer was shot in the leg by friendly fire during the incident.