US supports legal challenge to Hawaii traveler quarantine

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a traveler quarantine in Hawaii that was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus discriminates against out-of-state residents. The Justice Department has filed a statement of interest in a federal lawsuit filed by Nevada and California residents who own property in Hawaii and are challenging the quarantine mandate. Travelers arriving in Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days or face up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. Some tourists and residents have been arrested for breaking quarantine. The Hawaii attorney general’s office says the Justice Department’s arguments and the lawsuit have no merit.