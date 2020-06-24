Trump’s national security adviser takes aim at China

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is warning China that America is waking up to the threat that it believes the Chinese Communist Party poses “to our great way of life.” And Robert O’Brien says the Trump administration will act to check the spread of that ideology. O’Brien says his speech Wednesday in Phoenix challenging China was the first of many in the coming weeks by senior administration officials he says that “the days of American passivity and naivety regarding the People’s Republic of China are over.” This latest verbal offensive is an extension of Trump’s harsh words for Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus.