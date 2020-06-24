Texas Rangers have all 5 picks signed 2 weeks after draft

California News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed all five of their picks from baseball’s condensed draft after completing deals with their third- and fifth-round selections. The teams announced that it had finalized contracts with right-hander Tekoah Roby and shortstop Thomas Saggese two weeks after the draft. The Rangers signed their other three draft picks last week. Roby was picked 86th overall after he was a prep star at Pine Forest High in Pensacola, Florida. Saggese was chosen in the fifth round from Carlsbad High School in California.