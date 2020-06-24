Remains on Humboldt coast ID’d as Southern California man

California News

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found on the Humboldt County shoreline have been identified as those of a Southern California man who disappeared last month. The coroner’s office determined the remains were those of 22-year-old Ajani S. Wilson of Victorville. The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Wilson was reported missing on May 28 after falling into the ocean in the Elk Head area of Trinidad. A two-day search failed to locate him. The remains were found by a beachgoer on June 18. Wilson’s death was ruled accidental, with the cause of death determined to be probable drowning with blunt force trauma due to fall from a height.