Q&A: Harris says Democrats need to listen to young voters

California News

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris says Democrats “need to listen” to young black and Latino voters demanding change. Harris spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday about her efforts to reform policing and the Democratic Party’s relationship with Black voters. She says she won’t “be played” by Republicans in the Senate who want to put forward a police reform bill that Democrats say doesn’t make meaningful change. Harris is a top contender to be the Democratic vice presidential nominee, but she says she wants former Vice President Joe Biden to pick any running mate who will help him win.