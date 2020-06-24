Panel calls sentence in racist threat ‘abuse of discretion’

California News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals panel has rejected a court-offered plea deal for a man charged with making racist threats against a pregnant African American woman. The three-judge panel for the Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled late Tuesday that the deal was an “abuse of discretion” by Orange County Superior Court Judge Roger B. Robbins. Tyson Mayfield was sentenced last year to five years for threatening the woman and her unborn baby at a bus stop. Prosecutors sought a 38-years-to-life sentence for Mayfield and argued that he shouldn’t have been eligible for the deal because of prior convictions.