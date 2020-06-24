Officials: Orange County deputies shoot woman holding gun

California News

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responding to a report of a residential burglary in progress early Wednesday fatally shot a woman holding a gun. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the community of Lake Forest. The department says deputies gave numerous commands ordering the woman to drop the gun before the shooting. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. The department says she was in her late 20s but her name was not released. The department released a photo of a handgun lying on the ground at the scene.