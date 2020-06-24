Nevada men alleged to have ‘boogaloo’ ties plead not guilty

California News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three men that prosecutors say have ties to an anti-government movement and tried to spark violence during recent Las Vegas protests pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal explosives and firearm charges. Prosecutors allege the Nevada men have ties to the right-wing extremist “boogaloo” movement, an internet-based network expressing support for overthrowing the U.S. government. Prosecutors believe the men hoped to create civic unrest by capitalizing on protests over the death of George Floyd. They were arrested May 30 on their way to a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas while allegedly preparing gasoline-and-glass-bottle Molotov cocktails.