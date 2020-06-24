Navajo Nation President: New Mexico still failing students

Arizona News

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. called Wednesday on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to end efforts to fight a court ruling that orders improvements in education for members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups. The comments from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez come ahead of a court hearing next week in which Lujan Grisham will ask a state judge to dismiss a consolidated lawsuit representing Native American and Hispanic plaintiffs. Her administration argues that the state has increased funding for education, that future changes will take years, and that they should not be micromanaged by court orders.