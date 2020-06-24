MLS teams arriving in Florida, tournament schedule set

California News

Major League Soccer will open its World Cup-style return tournament in Florida on July 8 with a double header. Orlando City will play expansion Inter Miami in the first match, followed by a game between the Chicago Fire and Nashville SC. The games will be the first time the league has been in action since play was shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus. The defending champion Seattle Sounders open play against the Earthquakes on July 10. All games will be played without fans in attendance at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.